Head-To-Head Analysis: NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) & Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Super League Enterprise and NetScout Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Super League Enterprise alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 NetScout Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Super League Enterprise presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 235.72%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than NetScout Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetScout Systems has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of NetScout Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Enterprise and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -109.20% -228.35% -115.53% NetScout Systems -17.81% 5.11% 3.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super League Enterprise and NetScout Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $25.08 million 0.25 -$30.33 million ($8.88) -0.10 NetScout Systems $829.46 million 1.54 -$147.73 million ($2.10) -8.52

Super League Enterprise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NetScout Systems. NetScout Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Super League Enterprise on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides nGeniusPULSE, an active testing tool that enables enterprises to identify infrastructure performance issues and determine application availability, reliability, and performance; and nGenius Business Analytics solution, which enables service providers to analyze their network traffic. In addition, the company offers ISNG, an advanced passive network probe; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to various monitoring and security tools and systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic. Further, it provides cybersecurity solutions to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks under the Arbor brand, such as Arbor Sightline, Arbor Threat Mitigation System, Arbor Insight, Arbor Edge Defense, and Arbor Cloud. Additionally, the company offers advanced threat detection solutions, such as Omnis Cyber Investigator. It serves enterprise customers in various industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, Internet service providers, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.