Head-To-Head Contrast: Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) & Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Wingstop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $672.49 million 0.17 $6.14 million N/A N/A Wingstop $460.05 million 26.58 $70.18 million $2.81 148.53

Wingstop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wingstop 0 11 8 0 2.42

This is a summary of current recommendations for Meritage Hospitality Group and Wingstop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Meritage Hospitality Group currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.73%. Wingstop has a consensus target price of $336.53, suggesting a potential downside of 19.37%. Given Meritage Hospitality Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Meritage Hospitality Group is more favorable than Wingstop.

Volatility and Risk

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wingstop has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Meritage Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Wingstop pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Wingstop pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 1.31% 7.50% 1.12% Wingstop 16.75% -19.64% 21.36%

About Meritage Hospitality Group

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. It is also involved in franchising activities. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.