Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,140 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $31,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.81. 782,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,575. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average of $115.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

