Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 245.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.63. 10,651,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,051,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $269.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

