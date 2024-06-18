Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SDOG stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 51,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,024. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $54.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

