Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 114,001 Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 574,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,001 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 5.63% of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF worth $16,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 79,318 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTEK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.74. 7,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,022. The stock has a market cap of $181.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in potentially growing technology companies that are believed to drive tech innovation around the world. GTEK was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

