Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,493 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,702 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

