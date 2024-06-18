Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.18 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $107.12. 2,828,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,953. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average of $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.