Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.75. 25,285,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,160,078. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.