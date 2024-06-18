Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 18,711 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF makes up about 3.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.53% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $31,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,943,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RDIV traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $44.91. 35,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,719. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $758.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

