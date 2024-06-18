Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

EMXC traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $58.96. 1,367,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,909. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $59.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

