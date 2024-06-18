Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.35. 51,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,768. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $78.54 and a 52 week high of $103.42. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

