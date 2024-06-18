Helena Coles Buys 4,302 Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Stock

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) insider Helena Coles purchased 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £4,517.10 ($5,739.64).

Helena Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Helena Coles purchased 12,000 shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £12,120 ($15,400.25).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 106.40 ($1.35). The company had a trading volume of 1,951,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,417. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.90. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5,220.00 and a beta of 0.66. JPMorgan Emerging Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 96 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 109 ($1.39).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

