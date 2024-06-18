Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Down 7.2% in May

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 664,400 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 715,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI stock traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $132.01. 170,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.18. Herc has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.26 and its 200 day moving average is $149.33.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herc will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,946. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Herc by 37.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,303,000 after buying an additional 457,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth $43,505,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth $30,457,000. Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in Herc by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,776,000 after buying an additional 169,886 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Herc by 185.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 170,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after buying an additional 110,922 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

