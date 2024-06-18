Hermez Network Price Reaches $4.18 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.18 or 0.00006425 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $152.87 million and $49,844.81 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008819 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,125.02 or 1.00014219 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012197 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005188 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000768 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00080974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.18041101 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $66,249.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

