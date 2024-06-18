HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Short Interest Up 8.5% in May

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 371,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.
NASDAQ:HFFG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. 37,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,120. HF Foods Group has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.98 million, a PE ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 1.95.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 7.62%.
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.
