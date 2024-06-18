HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Short Interest Up 8.5% in May

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 371,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

HF Foods Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HFFG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. 37,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,120. HF Foods Group has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.98 million, a PE ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Institutional Trading of HF Foods Group

About HF Foods Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in HF Foods Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 56,446 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in HF Foods Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.