HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys New Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,784,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,114,000 after acquiring an additional 657,188 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407,289 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,902,000 after buying an additional 43,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,835,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,352,000 after buying an additional 37,055 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 83,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,082. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 131.56%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

