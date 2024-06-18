HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $1.09 Million in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,460,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,752,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 54.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,790,000 after acquiring an additional 746,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MetLife by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,788 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MET traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.65. The company had a trading volume of 236,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $74.68.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

