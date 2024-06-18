HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $884,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 92.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 2,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.85 per share, for a total transaction of $229,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $707,782 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.62. 18,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,102. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $104.26 and a one year high of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.60.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

