HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after purchasing an additional 451,350 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.83. 29,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $329.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

