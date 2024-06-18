HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,444,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,203,000 after acquiring an additional 247,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.40. 24,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,156. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.48 and its 200-day moving average is $151.14.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.