HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.06.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $679.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $616.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $682.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

