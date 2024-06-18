HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after buying an additional 739,411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 3,241.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 228,263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CSX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in CSX by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,781,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

