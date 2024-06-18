HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.6 %

IRM traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.78. The company had a trading volume of 79,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,380. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 133.74, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $89.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,653. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

