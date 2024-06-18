HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $58,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 307,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333,686. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

