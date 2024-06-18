Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Up 17.5% in May

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE HLT opened at $214.62 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $136.76 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.95 and its 200 day moving average is $196.48.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

