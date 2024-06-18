Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 348,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 711,352 shares.The stock last traded at $6.92 and had previously closed at $6.68.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 3,641.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 394,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 384,298 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 307,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 71,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

