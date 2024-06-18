Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down to $24.15

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.15, but opened at $23.59. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 636,516 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Imperial Capital raised Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,540.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $822,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $2,112,761.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,291.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $822,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 940,488 shares of company stock worth $16,026,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 24.1% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 209,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

