HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Short Interest Update

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of HireQuest in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

HireQuest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQI opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.80 million, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.38.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, research analysts expect that HireQuest will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Insider Activity at HireQuest

In other HireQuest news, CEO Richard Hermanns bought 2,700 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $34,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,056,792 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,850.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,463 shares of company stock worth $106,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HireQuest stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.96% of HireQuest as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

