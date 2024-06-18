Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.
HMC stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. Honda Motor has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.
