Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Honda Motor Stock Down 1.2 %

HMC stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. Honda Motor has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Honda Motor Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,902,000 after buying an additional 258,160 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Honda Motor by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after purchasing an additional 141,552 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 302,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 135,224 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

