Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises 1.3% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,558,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,578 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $57,664,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $38,873,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,420,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,294 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.94. 3,542,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,038,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HST

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.