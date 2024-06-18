Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the May 15th total of 276,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on HURN. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $96.75. The stock had a trading volume of 149,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.44. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $120,083.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,895.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $120,083.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,895.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $646,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,825 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963 shares of company stock worth $849,095 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Boston Partners grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,994,000 after purchasing an additional 247,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,892,000 after buying an additional 128,274 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,293,000 after buying an additional 61,777 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

