IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Update

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resource Group International Ltd bought a new stake in IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,964,000. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at $7,842,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IBEX by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 282,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 218,679 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,139,000 after buying an additional 214,484 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IBEX by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 128,850 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet cut IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. 2,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,399. IBEX has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.73.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. IBEX had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

