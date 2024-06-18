IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.48 and last traded at C$19.48. Approximately 177,941 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 97,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.49.

IBI Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$608.07 million and a PE ratio of 29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

