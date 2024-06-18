ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Update

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 171,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter worth about $16,126,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,648,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in ICF International by 118.3% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in ICF International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

ICF International Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICFI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,301. ICF International has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $494.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.38%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

