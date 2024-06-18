IMPACTfolio LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

IMPACTfolio LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,805 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

NUSC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.19. 77,233 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

