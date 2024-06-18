Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Update

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Imperial Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

