indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) President Sells $489,000.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at $238,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $531,750.00.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of INDI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. 1,804,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 66.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

