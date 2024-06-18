IndiGG Trading 45.6% Lower This Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $14,660.91 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 45.6% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

