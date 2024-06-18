Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Ingredion comprises approximately 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ingredion worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.75. 399,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $112.98. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $122.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,761. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

