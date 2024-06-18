Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Holdings Boosted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 251.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,099,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 74,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $107.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 14.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.95.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.65 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 127.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Report on IIPR

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.