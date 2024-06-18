Insider Buying: Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

TSE:AAV traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,355. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.79. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.74 and a 52 week high of C$11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5729702 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AAV shares. CIBC upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.73.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

