Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Buys 172 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,702 ($34.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,647.44 ($5,905.26).

On Friday, May 24th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 22,036 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,770 ($35.20), for a total value of £610,397.20 ($775,600.00).

On Friday, May 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 157 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,796 ($35.53) per share, for a total transaction of £4,389.72 ($5,577.79).

On Wednesday, April 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 179 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,395 ($30.43) per share, with a total value of £4,287.05 ($5,447.33).

On Wednesday, March 27th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 5,099 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,519 ($32.01), for a total transaction of £128,443.81 ($163,206.87).

On Friday, March 22nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,133 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,480 ($31.51), for a total value of £375,298.40 ($476,872.17).

Shares of CCH traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,704 ($34.36). 979,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,929. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 2,065 ($26.24) and a one year high of GBX 2,830 ($35.96). The firm has a market cap of £9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,827.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,635.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,462.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of €0.93 ($1.00) per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.78. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is 5,337.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.12) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.86) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.12) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,875 ($36.53).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

