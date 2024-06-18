Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Acquires 825 Shares of Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) Director Ralph D. Macali purchased 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $10,098.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $363,748.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 0.7 %

Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 95,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $453.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

