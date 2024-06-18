Insider Buying: Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Purchases 11,100 Shares of Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,221,000.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$110.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,175.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sime Armoyan bought 4,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$110.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$510,525.02.

On Friday, May 31st, Sime Armoyan bought 5,200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$577,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Sime Armoyan bought 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 1,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$122,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,299.01.

On Friday, May 3rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$66,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Sime Armoyan acquired 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$231,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.11. 14,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,898. The firm has a market capitalization of C$568.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.36. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.08 and a 52 week high of C$17.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on MRG.UN

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.