Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Sells 264 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adobe Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $522.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,225,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,205. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $475.32 and its 200-day moving average is $539.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

