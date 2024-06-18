Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,852,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total value of $463,245.00.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.50. 2,415,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.84. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.77 and a 12 month high of $327.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.40, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,888,000 after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 5,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

