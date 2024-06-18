Insider Selling: CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) CEO Sells 66,414 Shares of Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CAVA traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.39. 2,554,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,965. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 232.66. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $96.93.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CAVA Group by 215.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,281 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 995,800 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,225,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 92.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,860,000 after purchasing an additional 545,799 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

