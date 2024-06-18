Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells 522 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,819.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary Weitman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Gary Weitman sold 528 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $84,480.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.94. 400,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.53 and a 200 day moving average of $163.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $92,323,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,593,000 after buying an additional 358,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,689,000 after buying an additional 127,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after buying an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

