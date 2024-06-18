Insider Selling: The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AZEK Stock Up 0.2 %

AZEK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.76. 1,402,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,587. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get AZEK alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after acquiring an additional 241,752 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AZEK by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 50,158 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AZEK by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AZEK by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AZEK

About AZEK

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.